Chris Brown’s “INDIGOAT Tour” date at Enterprise Center this fall is moving slightly from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3. Tickets purchased during the presale will be honored on the new date. Regular tickets go on sale at noon Friday.
The tour also includes Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Breezy. Show time is at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $43.50-$203.50. Get tickets at livenation.com and at the box office.
The show is presented by Hot 104.1.
Brown’s new album “INDIGO” is out June 28.
With every two tickets purchased, fans will also have the option to buy “INDIGO.”