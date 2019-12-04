Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
LA Premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

Chris Kattan arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Chris Kattan is at the St. Louis Funny Bone Jan. 16-19.

Event times are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and 7 p.m. Jan. 19.

Tickets are $20-25.

