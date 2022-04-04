 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chris Rock adds second show at Stifel Theatre due to popular demand

50th Annual NAACP Image Awards - Show

Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy series at the NAACP Image Awards on March 30, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

 Invision/Associated Press

UpdateControversy counts – a second date has been added at the Stifel Theatre for Chris Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour,” which kicked off last week shortly after Rock was slapped by Will Smith on live television at the Oscars.

The new show is at 8 p.m. June 12. Tickets are $46.50-$147 at ticketmaster.com and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 8.

Limited tickets are still available for the June 11 show.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

 

Original post: Chris Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour 2022” comes to Stifel Theatre with a show on June 11. 

Tickets are $49.50-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Rock starred in "Spiral: From the Book of Saw" in 2021.

