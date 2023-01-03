 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle co-headlining Enterprise Center show this month

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle

Chris Rock (left) and Dave Chappelle

 Associated Press photos

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, two of the hottest stand-up comedians in the world, having teamed up for a tour coming to Enterprise Center, and it’s right around the corner. The show takes place Jan. 22.

The show is a co-headline event. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $76.50-$296.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at ticketmaster.com.

Here’s one important note about the show – it’s a phone-free zone. Cellphones, cameras and recording devices are not allowed and will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Fans hold onto the pouches throughout the show, and may access their phones in the lobby only.

Those who’ve gone to recent shows such as Kevin Hart at at Enterprise Center or Rock at Stifel Theatre are familiar with the process. Louis C.K.'s Jan. 12 show at the Factory is also a phone-free experience.

Here's a look at Rock's great career which we remind is so much more than an Oscar night slap.

 

 

