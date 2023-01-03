Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle will co-headline this month at Enterprise Center

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, two of the hottest stand-up comedians in the world, have teamed up for a tour coming to Enterprise Center — and it’s right around the corner. The show takes place at 7 p.m. Jan. 22.

Tickets are $76.50-$296.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at ticketmaster.com.

Here’s one important note about the show: It’s a phone-free zone. Cellphones, cameras and recording devices are not allowed and will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Fans hold onto the pouches throughout the show and may access their phones in the lobby only.

Those who’ve gone to recent shows such as Kevin Hart's at Enterprise Center or Rock's at Stifel Theatre are familiar with the process. Louis C.K.'s Jan. 12 show at the Factory is also a phone-free experience.