Chris Rock rolling into Stifel Theatre for 'Ego Death World Tour 2022'

Chris Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour 2022” comes to Stifel Theatre with a show on June 11.
Tickets are $49.50-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.
Rock starred in "Spiral: From the Book of Saw" in 2021.
