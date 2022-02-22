 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chris Rock rolling into Stifel Theatre for 'Ego Death World Tour 2022'

50th Annual NAACP Image Awards - Show

Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy series at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

 Chris Pizzello

Chris Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour 2022” comes to Stifel Theatre with a show on June 11. 

Tickets are $49.50-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Rock starred in "Spiral: From the Book of Saw" in 2021.

