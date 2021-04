Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Sept. 16. Show time is at 7 p.m.

The Marcus King Band and Yola are also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11. Click here for ticket information. Ticket prices are forthcoming.

This is the first new concert announcement for the venue for 2021.

The venue is expected to be operating at full capacity at that time.

