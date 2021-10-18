Chris Tomlin and UNITED coming to Enterprise Center

Chris Tomlin and UNITED join forced for a new tour coming to Enterprise Center at 7 p.m. Feb. 28.
Tickets for the “Tomlin UNITED Tour” are $20-$129.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at ticketmaster.com.
In a joint statement, Tomlin and Joel Houston of UNITED said: “We really believe this tour is going to be something unforgettable. We’ve been trying to do something like this for a long time and we have a real sense of trust in the fact that this is the right time. This is the moment for what God has been planning and in that, we think the timing has everything to do with the people joining us each night.”
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
