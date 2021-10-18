 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chris Tomlin and UNITED coming to Enterprise Center
0 comments

Chris Tomlin and UNITED coming to Enterprise Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Tomlin

Chris Tomlin

 Photo by Robby Klein

Chris Tomlin and UNITED join forced for a new tour coming to Enterprise Center at 7 p.m. Feb. 28.

Tickets for the “Tomlin UNITED Tour” are $20-$129.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at ticketmaster.com.

In a joint statement, Tomlin and Joel Houston of UNITED said: “We really believe this tour is going to be something unforgettable. We’ve been trying to do something like this for a long time and we have a real sense of trust in the fact that this is the right time. This is the moment for what God has been planning and in that, we think the timing has everything to do with the people joining us each night.”

 

0 comments

Tags

2021_Legos.png

Legos

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Reynolds is taking a "little sabbatical from movie making"

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News