2019 NBA Awards - Show

Chris Tucker speaks at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Tucker returns to St. Louis with a show on March 7 at Stifel Theatre. Event time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $36.50-$76.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

 

