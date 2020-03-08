Chris Tucker mixes coronavirus jokes with rehashed material at Stifel Theatre

While the comedic comeback conversation of late has deservedly centered around Eddie Murphy, a much smaller case may be made for Chris Tucker, who packed fans into Stifel Theatre Saturday night for a near two-hour show of hits and misses.

But if Tucker is also in the early stages of a career renaissance, it’s clear he still has some work to do with his live show, which seemed to reveal a lingering problem with his act.

Tucker’s last couple of St. Louis visits fell victim to repetitive material. This time, the show was top heavy with newness. He came partially refreshed, with a strong emphasis on partially. The second half of his set resembled a memory lane stroll through past jokes.

During the top half of the show he couldn't have been more topical.

Bursting through the curtains and dancing Michael Jackson-style to Bruno Mars’ music, his pink sequined tuxedo jacket sparkling, Tucker led with the coronavirus, and not only kept it there but made it a recurring thread.