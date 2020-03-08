Chris Tucker mixes coronavirus jokes with rehashed material at Stifel Theatre

While the comedic comeback conversation of late has deservedly centered around Eddie Murphy, a much smaller case may be made for Chris Tucker, who packed fans into Stifel Theatre Saturday night for a near two-hour show of hits and misses.
But if Tucker is also in the early stages of a career renaissance, it’s clear he still has some work to do with his live show, which seemed to reveal a lingering problem with his act.
Tucker’s last couple of St. Louis visits fell victim to repetitive material. This time, the show was top heavy with newness. He came partially refreshed, with a strong emphasis on partially. The second half of his set resembled a memory lane stroll through past jokes.
During the top half of the show he couldn't have been more topical.
Bursting through the curtains and dancing Michael Jackson-style to Bruno Mars’ music, his pink sequined tuxedo jacket sparkling, Tucker led with the coronavirus, and not only kept it there but made it a recurring thread.
He said the coronavirus has been on his mind all day, making his travel to St. Louis a frightening one involving behind afraid to walk behind Chinese persons in the airport (a notion he owned was racist, actually on multiple levels). He mentioned calling his “Rush Hour” screen buddy Jackie Chan to check on him and found some good, if uncomfortable, material there playing into fears surrounding the virus that just touched down in St. Louis County for the first time.
At one point later Tucker stopped telling a story to address a fan near the front of the stage who coughed: “You’re the one they’re talking about on the news,” he said.
Some comedians are surely struggling with how to best handle coronavirus; Tucker’s up-to-the-minute dive into it suited him and made sense.
So did his bit on men in trouble including Bill Cosby, R. Kelly and Kevin Spacey. He mimicked an elderly Cosby blindly fumbling into the courtroom, and said even he had been held captive by Kelly once, playing off of the many witnesses’ accounts of being help captive by the embattled R&B singer.
“Everyone is getting into trouble but Trump,” he riffed.
But there was also jokes and themes lifted intact from past tours dating as far back as a near decade ago and repeated verbatim here, unfortunately. Referencing bad decisions he has made, he again talked about having so much money he bought two houses next to each other. “I was my own next door neighbor.”
He’s still discussing Wesley Snipes and Ronald Isley while bringing up his own major tax problems (which he has settled), definitely reheated material that drew out the set unnecessarily. It seemed clear during the second half he was running out of fresh steam.
And why is he still talking about Charlie Sheen, who has barely been mentioned anywhere in years, and their 1997 movie “Money Talks,” repeating the bit about Sheen making him look good on set because while Tucker would show up late on set, Sheen wouldn’t show up at all.
Tucker is still missing Michael Jackson understandably, and still spends an extended time on stage talking about the late singer and imitating their exchanges and his moves and gestures. He has relied on this tour after tour. While his impressions of Jackson remain great, we’ve seen them too many times.
Opening act Sherman Golden delivered a solid set that began with his observation of strange St. Louis weather, joking he saw people in swimming pools Saturday. He argued for the continued legalization of marijuana, making the point it's a plant, not a drug. “I can’t help it if I like mine on fire.”