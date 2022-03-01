 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chrisette Michele heading to Live! by Loews in concert

Chrisette Michele

Chrisette Michele

 Courtesy of the artist

The Sleek and Sexy Concert Bash starring Chrisette Michele will take place March 26 at Live! by Loews.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $40-$49 with VIP tables available. Tickets are at eventbrite.com.

There will be an afterparty with a battle between St. Louis DJs and New Orleans DJs.

 

