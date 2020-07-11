Christian act for King & Country's concert tonight at Drive-In STL at POWERplex is sold out

Update: Drive-In STL's for King & Country's concerts at POWERplex are both sold out. The band performed Friday night and will perform again tonight at 8 p.m.

Original post: Christian music duo for King & Country will perform July 10-11 at Drive-In STL at POWERplex, 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., in Hazelwood.

Concert is at 8 p.m. both nights and the lot opens at 6 p.m.

Reserved seats are $75 (social distanced seating located at the front/center). Admission is $150/GA car and $200/VIP car. Click here to order tickets.

This is a rain or shine event and there are no refunds or exchanges.

The event is organized by JOYFM and BOOST 101.9.

Call 314-909-8569 for more information.

The act performed at Family Arena in 2019.

