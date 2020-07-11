You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Christian act for King & Country's concert tonight at Drive-In STL at POWERplex is sold out
0 comments

Christian act for King & Country's concert tonight at Drive-In STL at POWERplex is sold out

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Update: Drive-In STL's for King & Country's concerts at POWERplex are both sold out. The band performed Friday night and will perform again tonight at 8 p.m.

Original post: Christian music duo for King & Country will perform July 10-11 at Drive-In STL at POWERplex, 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., in Hazelwood. 

Concert is at 8 p.m. both nights and the lot opens at 6 p.m.

Reserved seats are $75 (social distanced seating located at the front/center). Admission is $150/GA car and $200/VIP car. Click here to order tickets.

This is a rain or shine event and there are no refunds or exchanges.

The event is organized by JOYFM and BOOST 101.9.

Call 314-909-8569 for more information.

The act performed at Family Arena in 2019.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports