Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram heading to the Factory
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a concert on March 25. Show time is a 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for admission to the Factory.

