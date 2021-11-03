Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram heading to the Factory

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a concert on March 25. Show time is a 7:30 p.m.
-
Tickets start at $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for admission to the Factory.
