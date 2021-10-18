Chuck Berry's 'Live From Blueberry Hill' album to be released Dec. 17

A new live Chuck Berry album is on the way.

On what would have been rock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry’s 95th birthday comes the news that a “Live From Blueberry Hill” album will be released Dec. 17 on Dualtone Records.

The live album is taken from Berry’s performances from July 2005 to January 2006 at Blueberry Hill Duck Room, the University City venue that would famously become Berry's performance home.

Among the songs on the live album are “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Rock and Roll Music,” “Sweet Little Sixteen,” “Little Queenie” and “Nadine, and other classics.

The recording features the classic Blueberry Hill band lineup -- his daughter Ingrid Berry on harmonica, son Charles Berry Jr. on guitar, Robert Lohr on piano, Keith Robinson on drums and bandleader Jimmy Marsala on bass.

The album can be preordered by clicking here.