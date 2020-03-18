Cinco de Mayo celebration on Cherokee Street is called off

2020’s Cinco de Mayo celebration throughout Cherokee Street will not be taking place as scheduled, according to the event’s website, cincodemayostl.com. The annual event was scheduled to take place May 2.

On the website, the message reads: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Cinco de Mayo festival on Cherokee Street will not be taking place on Saturday May 2nd. Festival organizers have been monitoring the public health crisis closely and have been in conversation with the City. Given their restrictions on issuing festival permits at this time and the CDC requirements limiting gatherings for the next eight weeks, it is no longer possible to move forward organizing this festival.

We know that it is a huge lifeline for many on our street. During the coming weeks, please do whatever you can to support the people and places that are already feeling the pain from this crisis. Order take out. Buy a gift certificate. Check in with your neighbors, your favorite bartender or musician.

As this passes, we hope to channel our festival plans into other dates and formats to support and celebrate Cherokee Street. Stay tuned for more info and please join us when we do get together.”

