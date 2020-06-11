Circa Survive, the Disco Biscuits' postponed concerts at the Pageant are rescheduled

Circa Survive's postponed June 1 concert at the Pageant moves to Feb. 6, 2021, and the Disco Biscuits' postponed April 8 concert at the Pageant, moved to July 29, now moves to May 5, 2021.
Straight Up with Stassi Live on Jan. 22, 2021 at the Pageant is canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase.
The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!