City Foundry STL concerts move outdoors with the Floozies, Old Salt Union, Sean Canan, Midwest Avengers

Concerts at City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, move from indoors to outdoors beginning with Sean Canan the Band concert at 7:30 p.m. April 22.
The concerts, a mix of local, regional and national acts, had been indoors since late March and are presented in partnership with Jamo Presents.
In 2020, Jamo Presents was behind downtown pop-up venue the Lot.
COVID-19 protocols will continue, and shows will take place using pod seating. Pods can hold between two to six people.
Masks are required entering and exiting the venue, when leaving pods, and when interacting with venue staff, and traffic will move in one direction only.
Click here for additional COVID-19 information.
In a statement, City Foundry STL’s Will Smith said: “City Foundry was developed to be a place where people can gather to eat, drink, and experience a sense of community. Outdoor concerts are yet another facet of how this historic space is being brought to life for St. Louisans. We will continue to bring thoughtful experiences to the creative and cultural heart of the region, and we look forward to further community partnerships and helping to play a significant role in our city’s constant transformation.”
Get more information at jamopresents.com.
The current schedule:
• Sean Canan’s Voodoo the Band at 7:30 p.m. April 22 ($16-$24)
• Bayou in the Lou Day 1 with the Red and Black Brass Band, the Scandeleros at 6 p.m. April 24 ($15-$20)
• Bayou in the Lou Day 2 with the Funky Butt Brass Band, Big Chief at 3 p.m. April 25 ($15-$20)
• Sean Canan’s Voodoo Celebrates Willie Nelson’s 88th Birthday at 7:30 p.m. April 29 ($12-$22)
• The Floozies Night 1 at 8 p.m. April 30 ($40-$45)
• The Floozies Night 2 (sold out) at 8 p.m. May 1 ($40)
• Sean Canan’s Voodoo Honoring Bruce Springsteen at 7:30 p.m. May 6 ($12-$23)
• The Grooveliner and Hazard to Ya Booty at 8 p.m. May 7 ($15-$20)
• Old Salt Union at 8 p.m. May 8 ($20-$25)
• John Moreland at 8 p.m. May 9 ($20-$25)
• Neal Francis at 8 p.m. May 14 ($17.50-$20)
• Midwest Avengers at 8 p.m. May 15 ($15-$20)
• NandoSTL, Retro Champ, Tommo, GQu3, Concert Black (Blake Hernton) at 8 p.m. May 21 ($15-$20)
• Cas Haley at 8 p.m. May 22 ($17.50-$22.50)
• Magnolia Boulevard and Brothers Lazaroff at 4 p.m. May 23 ($5-$20)
• Dave Grelle’s Playadors at 8 p.m. May 28 ($15-$20)
• Motown on Mondays at 7 p.m. May 31 ($10-$15)
• Andy Frasco & The U.N. at 8 p.m. June 23 ($27-$33)