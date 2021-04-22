City Foundry STL concerts move outdoors with the Floozies, Old Salt Union, Sean Canan, Midwest Avengers

Concerts at City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, move from indoors to outdoors beginning with Sean Canan the Band concert at 7:30 p.m. April 22.

The concerts, a mix of local, regional and national acts, had been indoors since late March and are presented in partnership with Jamo Presents.

In 2020, Jamo Presents was behind downtown pop-up venue the Lot.

COVID-19 protocols will continue, and shows will take place using pod seating. Pods can hold between two to six people.

Masks are required entering and exiting the venue, when leaving pods, and when interacting with venue staff, and traffic will move in one direction only.

Click here for additional COVID-19 information.