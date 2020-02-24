You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Clannad bringing farewell tour to the Sheldon Concert Hall
0 comments

Clannad bringing farewell tour to the Sheldon Concert Hall

Clannad

Clannad

Courtesy of Anton Corbjin

Clannad’s “In a Lifetime -- The Farewell Tour” is at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Sept. 10. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $45-$75 and go on sale at noon Feb. 28 at livenation.com and metrotix.com.

The group will release “In a Lifetime” on April 3, a career-spanning collection that will also be available in an expanded deluxe box set. The collection is named after their 1985 song with Bono.

 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Upcoming events

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports