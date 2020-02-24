Clannad bringing farewell tour to the Sheldon Concert Hall

Clannad’s “In a Lifetime -- The Farewell Tour” is at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Sept. 10. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $45-$75 and go on sale at noon Feb. 28 at livenation.com and metrotix.com.
The group will release “In a Lifetime” on April 3, a career-spanning collection that will also be available in an expanded deluxe box set. The collection is named after their 1985 song with Bono.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
