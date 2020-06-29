Clannad reschedules its Sheldon Concert Hall concert to 2021

Update: Clannad’s farewell tour which had been scheduled for Sept. 10 at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been rescheduled for Sept. 15, 2021.

Tickets for the original 2020 date will be honored at the new date. Those who can’t make the new date or prefer a refund will receive an email with options. If you haven’t received an email, go to point of purchase.

The change is in light of the current pandemic.

For more information go to livenation.com/refund.

Original post: Clannad’s “In a Lifetime -- The Farewell Tour” is at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Sept. 10. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $45-$75 and go on sale at noon Feb. 28 at livenation.com and metrotix.com.

The group will release “In a Lifetime” on April 3, a career-spanning collection that will also be available in an expanded deluxe box set. The collection is named after their 1985 song with Bono.

