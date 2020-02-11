You are the owner of this article.
Clint Black coming to River City Casino
Clint Black coming to River City Casino

APTOPIX 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show

Clint Black performs "Killin' Time" during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

 Charles Sykes

Country veteran Clint Black is at the Event Center at River City Casino on Aug. 21; show time is at 8 p.m.

Black is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album "Killin' Time."

Tickets are $44-$64 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.

Get more information at rivercity.com.

