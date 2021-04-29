Coco Soul sells out the Open Air Concert Series shows

-
Coco Soul has sold out her shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. May 8 at the Open Air Concert Series. The shows mark the singer's performance return to St. Louis. The shows are presented in a tent outside of the Grandel.
Click here for more information in the series.
