Coco Soul sells out the Open Air Concert Series
 Photo by Angela Renee Girardier

Coco Soul has sold out her shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. May 8 at the Open Air Concert Series. The shows mark the singer's performance return to St. Louis. The shows are presented in a tent outside of the Grandel.

Click here for more information in the series.

