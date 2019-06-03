Cody Jinks is at the Fox Theatre with a show on Nov. 9. Ward Davis is also on the bill.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Ticket prices are to be announced. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 14 at metrotix.com, 3134-534-1111 and at the box office.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
