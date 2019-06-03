Subscribe for $99 and get a FREE t-shirt!
2017 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Cody Jinks performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Cody Jinks is at the Fox Theatre with a show on Nov. 9. Ward Davis is also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices are to be announced. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 14 at metrotix.com, 3134-534-1111 and at the box office.

 

