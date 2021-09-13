 Skip to main content
Cody Jinks heading to the Fox Theatre
Cody Jinks

Cody Jinks 

Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Associated Press

Cody Jinks is at the Fox Theatre with a concert on Nov. 13; show time is at 7 p.m.

Randy Rogers Band is also on the bill.

Ticket pricing is to be announced. Tickets go on sale at noon Sept. 24 at metrotix.com.

The Fox Theatre will be implementing new COVID-19 protocols requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests beginning Oct. 1. 

 

