Cody Johnson coming to Chaifetz Arena
Cody Johnson coming to Chaifetz Arena

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson

 Photo by Jay Trevino

Cody Johnson is at Chaifetz Arena with a show on March 19. Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick are also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $43-$128 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

“A Cody Johnson Christmas” album will be released soon.

 

