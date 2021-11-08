Cody Johnson coming to Chaifetz Arena

Cody Johnson is at Chaifetz Arena with a show on March 19. Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick are also on the bill.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $43-$128 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.
“A Cody Johnson Christmas” album will be released soon.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
