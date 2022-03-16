 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cody Johnson sells out Chaifetz Arena

Cody Johnson

 Photo by Jay Trevino

Update: This concert is sold out. Click here for more information about the show.

Original post: Cody Johnson is at Chaifetz Arena with a show on March 19. Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick are also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $43-$128 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

“A Cody Johnson Christmas” album will be released soon.

 

