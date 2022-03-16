Cody Johnson sells out Chaifetz Arena

Update: This concert is sold out. Click here for more information about the show.
Original post: Cody Johnson is at Chaifetz Arena with a show on March 19. Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick are also on the bill.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $43-$128 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.
“A Cody Johnson Christmas” album will be released soon.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today