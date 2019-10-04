Cody Johnson's concert Saturday night at Chesterfield Amphitheater is sold out. Show time is at 6:30 p.m.
Also on the bill is Riley Green & the Steel Woods.
Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.