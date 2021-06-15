Coheed and Cambria, the Used team up for tour coming to St. Louis Music Park

Coheed and Cambria & the Used is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Sept. 8. Meet at @ the Alter is also on the bill.

Tickets are $29.50-$59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 18 at ticketmaster.com.

The venue was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but was delayed because of the pandemic.

