 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coheed and Cambria, the Used team up for tour coming to St. Louis Music Park
0 comments

Coheed and Cambria, the Used team up for tour coming to St. Louis Music Park

{{featured_button_text}}
Coheed and Cambria

Coheed and Cambria

 Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Coheed and Cambria & the Used is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Sept. 8. Meet at @ the Alter is also on the bill.

Tickets are $29.50-$59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 18 at ticketmaster.com.

The venue was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Click here for more information at St. Louis Music Park.

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Spanish-American War reenactment highlights Jefferson Barracks' history

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports