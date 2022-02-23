 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coheed and Cambria's new tour coming to St. Louis Music Park

Coheed and Cambria

Cohhed and Cambria

 Photo by Alexandra Gavillet

Coheed and Cambria’s “A Window of the Waking Mind Tour” is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Aug. 7. Show time is at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at ticketmaster.com.

This will mark St. Louis Music Park's second season.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Grammys trying to book ABBA for reunion performance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News