Coheed & Cambria, the Devil Makes Three and RÜFÜS DU SOL are new concerts coming to the Pageant.

• Coheed & Cambria, CHON, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1, $35-$42.50, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

• The Devil Makes Three, Amigo the Devil, 8 p.m. May 16, $25-$30, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

• RÜFÜS DU SOL's “Americas Tour 2020,” 8 p.m. May 27, $39.50-$45, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Get tickets at ticektmaster.com, at the box office, and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *