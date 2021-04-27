 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coin coming to Delmar Hall for October show
0 comments

Coin coming to Delmar Hall for October show

{{featured_button_text}}
Coin

Coin

 Courtesy of the artist

Coin’s “Rainbow Dreamland Tour” comes to Delmar Hall with a show on Oct. 30. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Valley is also on the bill.

The show is a stop on the “Rainbow Dreamland Tour.”

Tickets are $25-$27.50 and go on sale at 9 a.m. April 30 at ticketmaster.com. The box office is not currently open.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 but is eyeing its reopening this year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Beth Bombara is writing one song every week for a year

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports