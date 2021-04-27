Coin coming to Delmar Hall for October show

Coin’s “Rainbow Dreamland Tour” comes to Delmar Hall with a show on Oct. 30. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Valley is also on the bill.

The show is a stop on the “Rainbow Dreamland Tour.”

Tickets are $25-$27.50 and go on sale at 9 a.m. April 30 at ticketmaster.com. The box office is not currently open.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 but is eyeing its reopening this year.

