Coin heading to the Pageant for 'Uncanny Valley Tour

 Courtesy of the artist

Coin’s “Uncanny Valley Tour” comes to the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. Aug. 2. Blackstarkids is also on the bill.

Tickets are $29.50-$35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 18 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

