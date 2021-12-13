 Skip to main content
Colbie Caillat heading to the Pageant for 'Coco' anniversary tour
Colbie Caillat

 Courtesy of the artist

Colbie Caillat is at the Pageant at 8 p.m. March 14 for a 15th anniversary celebration of her 2007 album “Coco.”

Reserved seating starts at $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 at ticketmaster.com.

A COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

In a statement, the singer says: “I can’t believe it’s been almost fifteen years since I released my first album ‘Coco.’ It’s still my favorite album from start to finish. I look forward to playing all of those songs live for you on tour next year…sharing stories of how I wrote the songs, the recording process, and my life at the time when I was just twenty years old.”

 

News