Colbie Caillat heading to the Pageant for 'Coco' anniversary tour

Colbie Caillat is at the Pageant at 8 p.m. March 14 for a 15th anniversary celebration of her 2007 album “Coco.”
Reserved seating starts at $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 at ticketmaster.com.
A COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
In a statement, the singer says: “I can’t believe it’s been almost fifteen years since I released my first album ‘Coco.’ It’s still my favorite album from start to finish. I look forward to playing all of those songs live for you on tour next year…sharing stories of how I wrote the songs, the recording process, and my life at the time when I was just twenty years old.”
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
