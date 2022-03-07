Colbie Caillat's concert at the Pageant is postponed

Update : This show has been postponed. A new date will be announced. Get more information by clicking here .

In a statement, the singer says: “I can’t believe it’s been almost fifteen years since I released my first album ‘Coco.’ It’s still my favorite album from start to finish. I look forward to playing all of those songs live for you on tour next year…sharing stories of how I wrote the songs, the recording process, and my life at the time when I was just twenty years old.”