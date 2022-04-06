Colbie Caillat's concert at the Pageant is rescheduled

Latest update: This concert has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. June 26. Get more information by clicking here.
Update: This show has been postponed. A new date will be announced. Get more information by clicking here.
Original post: Colbie Caillat is at the Pageant at 8 p.m. March 14 for a 15th anniversary celebration of her 2007 album “Coco.”
Reserved seating starts at $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 at ticketmaster.com.
A COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
In a statement, the singer says: “I can’t believe it’s been almost fifteen years since I released my first album ‘Coco.’ It’s still my favorite album from start to finish. I look forward to playing all of those songs live for you on tour next year…sharing stories of how I wrote the songs, the recording process, and my life at the time when I was just twenty years old.”