Colbie Caillat's concert at the Pageant is rescheduled

Latest update: This concert has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. June 26. Get more information by clicking here.

Update: This show has been postponed. A new date will be announced. Get more information by clicking here.

Original post: Colbie Caillat is at the Pageant at 8 p.m. March 14 for a 15th anniversary celebration of her 2007 album “Coco.”

Reserved seating starts at $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 at ticketmaster.com.

A COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

In a statement, the singer says: “I can’t believe it’s been almost fifteen years since I released my first album ‘Coco.’ It’s still my favorite album from start to finish. I look forward to playing all of those songs live for you on tour next year…sharing stories of how I wrote the songs, the recording process, and my life at the time when I was just twenty years old.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.