Cold War Kids' Delmar Hall concert is sold out

Tonight's (Dec. 19) Cold War concert at Delmar Hall is sold out. Tidal Volume is also on the bill. Show time is at 8 p.m. Get more information at delmarhall.com.
The show is part of the 105.7 the Point HoHo Show concert series.
Tags
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today