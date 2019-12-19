You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cold War Kids' Delmar Hall concert is sold out
0 comments

Cold War Kids' Delmar Hall concert is sold out

Cold War Kids

Cold War Kids

Courtesy of Rodrigo Villordo

 Rodrigo Villordo

Tonight's (Dec. 19) Cold War concert at Delmar Hall is sold out. Tidal Volume is also on the bill. Show time is at 8 p.m. Get more information at delmarhall.com.

The show is part of the 105.7 the Point HoHo Show concert series.

0 comments

Tags

Upcoming events

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's Eve calendar bubbles over with St. Louis concerts and parties
The Blender

New Year's Eve calendar bubbles over with St. Louis concerts and parties

Groovethang, Dirty Muggs, Mvstermind, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops. James Biko, Rhoda G, Dance Floor Riot, Love Jones “The Band,” DJ Deception, Jesse Gannon, 18andCounting and Alexis Tucci, DJ Mahf, Funky Butt Brass Band, Lamar Harris, DJ Black Guy,Tommy Halloran, Miss Jubilee, Cedric Shannon Rives and the Brothers, DJ Uptown are just some of the St. Louis acts booked and busy for New Year's Eve.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports