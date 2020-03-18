Collective Soul coming to St. Louis Music Park with Better Than Ezra and Tonic

Collective Soul’s “Just Looking Around 2020 Tour” comes to the upcoming amphitheater St. Louis Music Park with a show on June 11. Better Than Ezra and Tonic.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $19.95-$149.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 20 at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.

The show is presented by 105.7 the Point and 106.5 the Arch.

Collective Soul’s Will Turpin says “Touring with Tonic and Better Than Ezra is a beautiful combination of music and friends.”

