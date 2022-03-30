Collective Soul, Switchfoot heading to St. Louis Music Park

Collective Soul and Switchfoot are at St. Louis Music Park with a show on July 17. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $24.50-$99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 1 at ticketmaster.com. Select tickets are $19 the first week of sales.

In a statement, Collective Soul’s Ed Roland says ““It’s always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot. Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all.”

Switchfoot’s Jon Foreman says “Been fans of Collective Soul and their songs from day one. Can’t believe it took this long for us to finally tour together. Psyched it’s finally happening.”

