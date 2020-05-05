You are the owner of this article.
Collective Soul's concert coming to St. Louis Music Park is canceled
Collective Soul's concert coming to St. Louis Music Park is canceled

Music Midtown 2017 - Atlanta

Ed Roland with Collective Soul performs during Music Midtown 2017 at Piedmont Park on Sunday, September 17, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

Update: Collective Soul has posted on its social media platforms that its show at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights is canceled because of the ongoing pandemic. The band asks fans to refer to point of purchase for refunding and any other questions.

Click here and here for more information on refunds.

The venue was scheduled to open this month with Kesha. The status of St. Louis Music Park is unclear.

Original post: Collective Soul’s “Just Looking Around 2020 Tour” comes to the upcoming amphitheater St. Louis Music Park with a show on June 11. Better Than Ezra and Tonic.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $19.95-$149.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 20 at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.

The show is presented by 105.7 the Point and 106.5 the Arch.

Collective Soul’s Will Turpin says “Touring with Tonic and Better Than Ezra is a beautiful combination of music and friends.” 

St. Louis Music Park will open in May with Kesha and Big Freedia.

