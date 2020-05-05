Collective Soul's concert coming to St. Louis Music Park is canceled

Update: Collective Soul has posted on its social media platforms that its show at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights is canceled because of the ongoing pandemic. The band asks fans to refer to point of purchase for refunding and any other questions.

Click here and here for more information on refunds.

The venue was scheduled to open this month with Kesha. The status of St. Louis Music Park is unclear.

Original post: Collective Soul’s “Just Looking Around 2020 Tour” comes to the upcoming amphitheater St. Louis Music Park with a show on June 11. Better Than Ezra and Tonic.

Show time is at 7 p.m.