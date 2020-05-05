Collective Soul's concert coming to St. Louis Music Park is canceled

Update: Collective Soul has posted on its social media platforms that its show at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights is canceled because of the ongoing pandemic. The band asks fans to refer to point of purchase for refunding and any other questions.
See below for tour dates that have been re-scheduled/cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. All purchased tickets for rescheduled shows will be honored on the new show dates – for ticketing questions please refer to your point of purchase. We love you guys, please stay safe ✌️ pic.twitter.com/liM44lK8NO— Collective Soul (@CollectiveSoul) May 5, 2020
The venue was scheduled to open this month with Kesha. The status of St. Louis Music Park is unclear.
Original post: Collective Soul’s “Just Looking Around 2020 Tour” comes to the upcoming amphitheater St. Louis Music Park with a show on June 11. Better Than Ezra and Tonic.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Ticket prices are $19.95-$149.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 20 at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.
The show is presented by 105.7 the Point and 106.5 the Arch.
Collective Soul’s Will Turpin says “Touring with Tonic and Better Than Ezra is a beautiful combination of music and friends.”
