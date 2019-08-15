“Hail! Hail! Rock ‘N’ Roll” gets the reissue treatment with a new Collections Edition set to be released on DVD, along with a Blu-ray release for the first time.
The package will be released Nov. 19 by Shout Select.
The documentary was released in 1987. The film was directed by Taylor Hackford, and recounts Berry’s all-star 60th birthday celebration in 1986 at the Fox Theatre. Among those in the documentary are Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Etta James, Linda Ronstadt and many more.
Special features for this Collector’s Edition include:
-- Introduction by director Hackford
-- Nearly an hour of rehearsal footage
-- "The Reluctant Movie Star" making-of documentary
-- Trailer
-- "Witnesses to History" documentary Parts 1 & 2
-- "Chuckisms" -- a collection of classic Berry remarks
-- "The Burnt Scrapbook" -- Berry reminisces over his musical memories with the Band’s Robbie Robertson