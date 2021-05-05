 Skip to main content
Comedian and podcaster Theo Von heading to the Pageant
Comedian and podcast host Theo Von is at the Pageant with a show on Sept. 17. Show time is a 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The St. Louis show is the first date on the tour.

The show is presented by Live Nation Comedy.

 

