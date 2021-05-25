Comedian and podcaster Theo Von sells out two shows at the Pageant

Update: Theo Von's 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 shows at the Pageant are both sold out. Get more information at thepageant.com.
Earlier post: Comedian and podcast host Theo Von is at the Pageant with a show on Sept. 17. Show time is a 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25-$55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7T at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
The St. Louis show is the first date on the tour.
The show is presented by Live Nation Comedy.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
