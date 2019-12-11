St. Louis must love comedian Jim Gaffigan, and Gaffigan must love St. Louis — he’s added a fourth show to his stop at Stifel Theatre in February, the venue announced Wednesday.
If you weren’t at his St. Louis show in 2017, he stood onstage and declared his love for the Gateway to the West:
“I love St. Louis. I do. I came in last night. I woke up early. I went to the Arch.
“Just kidding. Turns out, I didn’t go. I didn’t want to. Which is why I don’t do a lot of those things.”
This new world tour, "The Pale Tourist," kicks off Jan. 10 in Pittsburgh. It stops at Stifel Theatre for shows at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19 and at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at ticketmaster.com.