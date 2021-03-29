Concerts return to Fox Theatre with 'STL Sounds at the Fabulous Fox' series

Concerts are returning to the Fox Theatre in April, and in a boost to St. Louis artists, the initial shows will spotlight local acts. "STL Sounds at the Fabulous Fox" is a socially distanced series considered the first step to fully ramping up concerts at the Fox Theatre.
Tickets will be sold in pods of two and four seats.
The "STL Sounds at the Fabulous Fox" shows:
• City Showcase: Comedy at the Fox, 8 p.m. April 17 with Rafe Williams, Tina Dybal, Larry Greene, Reggie Edwards, Angela Smith, Jovan Bibbs and host Chris Denman of “We Are Live”
• An Evening With the Funky Butt Brass Band, 8 p.m. April 23
• Alligator Wine, 7:30 p.m. May 8
• An Evening With the Mighty Pines, 8 p.m. May 14
• An Evening With Superjam, 8 p.m. May 22
Additional shows are expected to be added.
Tickets are $15 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 1 through MetroTix.com. The Fox box office is currently closed. Tickets will be delivered to guests via their mobile device or for print-at-home.
Maximum concert capacity is 250, though that is expected to increase later as allowed by city health officials.
Jim Downey, general manager of MetroTix and producer of the series, says: “We can’t wait to open our doors to St. Louis concert fans so they and our associates can enjoy the excitement of live music we have all missed for more than a year now. And we are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for local bands to play the Fox stage for the first time. These local artists have felt the pain of little to no work and the loss of their artist expression over this past year. We hope this will be the beginning of a promising 2021 for all of us.”
The venue has enhanced cleaning procedures and air filtration and other safety measures. The full list of the venue’s safety measures can be read at fabulousfox.com.
The series is welcomed by Music at the Intersection, the music festival coming to Grand Center Sept. 10-12.