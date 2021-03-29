Concerts return to Fox Theatre with 'STL Sounds at the Fabulous Fox' series

Jim Downey, general manager of MetroTix and producer of the series, says: “We can’t wait to open our doors to St. Louis concert fans so they and our associates can enjoy the excitement of live music we have all missed for more than a year now. And we are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for local bands to play the Fox stage for the first time. These local artists have felt the pain of little to no work and the loss of their artist expression over this past year. We hope this will be the beginning of a promising 2021 for all of us.”