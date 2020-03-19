Coronavirus playlist: From 'Don't Stand So Close to Me' to 'Contagious' to 'Everything's Gonna Be Alright'

Not to be rude, but how about you get “Back Back (Gimme 50 Feet)”, or better yet “Get the Funk Out Ma Face” during this pandemic madness. We can deal with each other “From a Distance” while we're "Livin' on a Prayer" until it’s over, when we can all “Rise Up.”

We're all knee deep navigating COVID-19 right now, and it looks like we'll be here a while. A number of coronavirus playlists have been popping up, providing a lighter, musical spin on the omnipresent doom and gloom. None of the playlists are more personal than actress Rita Wilson’s, who created a playlist for Spotify to help her get through the crisis (she and her husband Tom Hanks tested positive for the virus, though they’ve since been released from the hospital and are under quarantine).

Here’s our list, a mixture of songs over the decades -- some uplifting, some directives, some tongue-in-cheek -- with titles and in some cases lyrics speaking to the times, from Nat King Cole to Billie Eilish.

“All By Myself,” Eric Carmen (1975)

"Alone,” Heart (1987)

“Back Back (Gimme 50 Feet), Lil’ O (2000)

"Bored," Billie Eilish (2017)

“Bored to Death,” Blink-182 (2016)

“Boredom,” Tyler, the Creator (2017)

“Contagious,” the Isley Brothers (2001)

“Don't Nobody Bring Me No Bad News,” Mabel King (1978)