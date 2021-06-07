 Skip to main content
Counting Crows coming to St. Louis Music Park
Counting Crows coming to St. Louis Music Park

Counting Crows' Adam Duritz

Counting Crows' Adam Duritz

 Courtesy of the artist

Counting Crows “The Butter Miracle Tour” comes to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Aug. 21. 

Matt Sucich and Sean Barna are also on the bill.

“Butter Miracle, Suite One” is the band’s first album in seven years.

Tickets are $29.50-$139.50 go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 at livenation.com.

The tour begins Aug. 7 in Atlantic City.

 

St. Louis Music Park was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Get more information on St. Louis Music Park by clicking here.

 

