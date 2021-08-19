 Skip to main content
Counting Crows show at St. Louis Music Park requires proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

2021-024_I_0071.jpg

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows

 Photo by Mark Seliger

Counting Crows’ tour stop Aug. 21 at the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights will require fans to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the concert. 

It’s the first date on the rock band’s tour with the new policy, and the second at the amphitheater following the recent Wilco concert.

On its social media, the band wrote:

“We’ve been through something devastating together. We need to get back to our lives but we must do it safely. ... We love our jobs. We get tested every day so we can do them. We want to continue but we also want to keep our audiences, our families, and our families safe during this pandemic. ... Please everyone — do your part to support the arts and keep your fellow citizens safe and healthy at the same time."

Show time is 7 p.m.

Click here or here for more information.

