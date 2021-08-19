Counting Crows' St. Louis Music Park concert requires proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

Counting Crows’ tour stop Aug. 21 at the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights will require fans to provide proof of fully vaccination or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the concert
It’s the first stop on the rock band’s tour with the new policy, and the second at the amphitheater following the recent Wilco concert.
On its social media, the band wrote:
“We’ve been through something devastating together. We need to get back to our lives but we must do it safely...We love our jobs. We get tested every day so we can do them. We want to continue but we also want to keep our audiences, our families, and our families safe during this pandemic...Please everyone -- do your part to support the arts and keep your fellow citizens safe and healthy at the same time."
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Come see us this summer!— Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) August 14, 2021
Tickets: https://t.co/8FsDVwDhTw pic.twitter.com/yRuxvxwNAS
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
