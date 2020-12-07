Country band Old Dominion will perform virtually at Ballpark Village concert

Country act Old Dominion is in concert virtually at FOX Sports Midwest Live! at Ballpark Village at 7 p.m. Dec. 19. The concert will be shown on the 40 ft. LED big screen.

Opening are Steven Woolley and the Bobby Ford Band. DJ Whiskey Pete will spin after the concert.

Tickets are $20-$100 at eventbrite.com. A bottomless drink package is available as an add-on for $25.

The concert is presented by 92.3 WIL and H.E.R.O.E.S. Care. Proceeds benefit H.E.R.O.E.S. Care, which supports military families in the St. Louis area.

Masks are required and patrons are asked to practice social distancing.

Tickets are $20-$100 at eventbrite.com.

Watch more Travel Stunning views from 10 hikes around St. Louis Some of the best views of nature are right in our backyard.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.