Country band Old Dominion will perform virtually at Ballpark Village concert
Country band Old Dominion will perform virtually at Ballpark Village concert

{{featured_button_text}}
Kenny Chesney at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Old Dominion performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo. on Thursday, July 14, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Country act Old Dominion is in concert virtually at FOX Sports Midwest Live! at Ballpark Village at 7 p.m. Dec. 19. The concert will be shown on the 40 ft. LED big screen.

Opening are Steven Woolley and the Bobby Ford Band. DJ Whiskey Pete will spin after the concert.

Tickets are $20-$100 at eventbrite.com. A bottomless drink package is available as an add-on for $25.

The concert is presented by 92.3 WIL and H.E.R.O.E.S. Care. Proceeds benefit H.E.R.O.E.S. Care, which supports military families in the St. Louis area.

Masks are required and patrons are asked to practice social distancing.

Tickets are $20-$100 at eventbrite.com.

